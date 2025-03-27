Judge recuses himself from Namal Rajapaksa’s Krrish case

Colombo High Court Judge Manjula Thilakaratne has recused himself from hearing the money laundering case against Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) MP Namal Rajapaksa related to the controversial ‘Krrish’ project.

The judge announced his decision today (March 27) in open court, stating that he stepped down due to social media posts made against him by two individuals, Sanath Balasooriya and Poddala Jayantha.

Following his recusal, the case will now be referred to Colombo Chief High Court Judge Adithya Patabendige, who will appoint a new judge for further proceedings.

The indictments against Namal Rajapaksa in connection with the Krrish project were recently handed over to Judge Thilakaratne before he decided to withdraw from the case.