Former ASP Kulasiri Udugampola acquitted after 20-year legal battle
The Colombo High Court has acquitted former Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Kulasiri Udugampola, who was accused of compromising national security by revealing confidential information about Army intelligence personnel.
The case stemmed from an incident on January 2, 2002, when Udugampola led a raid on a Sri Lanka Army intelligence safe house at the Millennium City housing complex in Athurugiriya.
He was accused of exposing details about the military intelligence officers stationed there and their covert operations. The Attorney General later filed indictments against him under the Official Secrets Act.
Following a prolonged legal battle that lasted nearly two decades, Colombo High Court Judge Adithya Patabendige delivered the verdict, acquitting Udugampola of all charges.
