India surpasses Sri Lanka to become the world’s second-largest tea exporter

Posted by Editor on March 27, 2025 - 9:53 am

According to data released by the Tea Board of India, India exported 254 million kg of tea in 2024, making it the second-largest exporter in the world.

While Kenya retained the top spot in global tea exports, India surpassed Sri Lanka to claim second place. Kenya exported over 500 million kg of tea in 2024.

In 2023, India and Sri Lanka were neck and neck in tea exports, each exporting around 231 million kg. However, in 2024, India overtook the island nation by exporting 24 million kg more. India’s 2024 export figures were also its second-highest, behind 2018, when it exported approximately 256 million kg of tea. The total value of India’s 2024 tea exports amounted to Rs 7,112 crore.

While India’s tea exports have hovered around 200 to 225 million kg for the past several years except in 2018, this impressive growth has given the industry hope of reaching the 300-million kg mark by 2030. On average, India produces 1,400 million kg of tea annually.

A significant portion of the exports came from the orthodox tea segment, which has grown with the support of various schemes launched by the Union and state governments in recent years. “With a favorable export policy by the Centre and support from state governments, the industry is hopeful of expanding its export basket in the coming years,” said Prabir Kumar Bhattacharjee, Secretary General of the Tea Association of India.

(Courtesy: The Times of India)