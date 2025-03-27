Sri Lanka Cabinet Ministers to give up salaries, fuel allowances
Cabinet Ministers and Deputy Ministers have decided not to accept the salaries and fuel allowances entitled to ministers, according to Cabinet Spokesman and Minister of Health and Mass Media, Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa.
The minister stated that Cabinet Ministers and Deputy Ministers would only receive the salary entitled to Members of Parliament.
He made these remarks in response to a question raised by journalists during the weekly Cabinet media briefing held yesterday (March 26).
“We have decided that ministers will not take their ministerial salaries. Similarly, we have also decided that ministers will not accept the fuel allowance granted to them as ministers. Providing both these benefits has become a parliamentary norm.
Members of Parliament receive a fuel allowance as part of their entitlements. In addition to their salary, ministers also receive an extra fuel allowance. It took us several months to fully understand this matter. Accordingly, as a government, we have decided that ministers will not accept either the additional fuel allowance or their ministerial salaries.”
