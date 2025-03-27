Mar 27 2025 March 27, 2025 March 27, 2025 NoComment

Pedestrian overpass collapses at Egoda Uyana, disrupting rail service

The pedestrian overpass at the Egoda Uyana railway station collapsed last night (March 26).

As a result, the railway route from Maradana to Galle has been obstructed.

The bridge collapsed shortly after a train had passed toward Galle.

No passengers were injured in the collapse, but debris has fallen onto the railway tracks.

Railway workers have been urgently summoned to clear the tracks.

