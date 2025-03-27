Pedestrian overpass collapses at Egoda Uyana, disrupting rail service
Posted by Editor on March 27, 2025 - 8:57 am
The pedestrian overpass at the Egoda Uyana railway station collapsed last night (March 26).
As a result, the railway route from Maradana to Galle has been obstructed.
The bridge collapsed shortly after a train had passed toward Galle.
No passengers were injured in the collapse, but debris has fallen onto the railway tracks.
Railway workers have been urgently summoned to clear the tracks.
