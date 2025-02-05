Namal Rajapaksa summoned to court over Krrish transaction

Colombo High Court Judge Manjula Thilakaratne today (February 5) issued a summons to Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) Parliamentarian Namal Rajapaksa, ordering him to appear before the court on February 18, 2025.

The summons was issued after considering the indictments filed by the Attorney General in a case alleging the criminal misappropriation of Rs. 70 million through the Krrish transaction. It ensures that Namal Rajapaksa appears in court for the formal serving of the indictment against him.

The case stems from an investigation conducted by the Financial Crimes Investigation Division (FCID) following a complaint made in 2016 by Wasantha Samarasinghe, the convener of the Anti-Corruption Voice Organization. According to the Attorney General, Namal Rajapaksa allegedly received Rs. 70 million from India’s Krrish company under the pretext of promoting rugby and subsequently engaged in criminal misappropriation.

The FCID had previously presented facts related to the case to the Fort Magistrate’s Court. Namal Rajapaksa was initially arrested as a suspect, produced before the court, and later released on bail.