Sri Lanka sets new record with 252,761 tourist arrivals in January 2025
Posted by Editor on February 6, 2025 - 8:29 am
January 2025 has set a new record for the highest number of tourist arrivals in Sri Lanka within a single month.
Accordingly, a total of 252,761 tourists arrived in Sri Lanka in January 2025.
In comparison, 238,924 tourists visited Sri Lanka in January 2018, while 208,253 arrived in January 2024.
