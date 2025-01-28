Namal Rajapaksa indicted for misappropriating Rs. 70 Million in Krrish deal

Posted by Editor on January 28, 2025 - 4:30 pm

The Attorney General has filed indictments against parliamentarian Namal Rajapaksa, accusing him of criminal misappropriation of Rs. 70 million related to the controversial Krrish deal.

The indictments, forwarded to the Colombo High Court, allege that Namal Rajapaksa misappropriated the funds by receiving Rs. 70 million from the Indian real estate company Krrish Lanka Pvt. Ltd., purportedly intended for the development of rugby in Sri Lanka.

The Financial Crimes Investigation Division (FCID) previously presented facts about the case to the Fort Magistrate’s Court.

Namal Rajapaksa was arrested as a suspect, produced before the court, and later released on bail in connection with the incident.

The FCID also filed a B report on the matter before the Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court following its investigations.

In 2015, Minister Wasantha Samarasinghe lodged a complaint alleging that the funds provided by Krrish Lanka Pvt. Ltd. were misappropriated by the accused and were not used for the intended purposes of the company.