Namal Rajapaksa indicted for misappropriating Rs. 70 Million in Krrish deal
The Attorney General has filed indictments against parliamentarian Namal Rajapaksa, accusing him of criminal misappropriation of Rs. 70 million related to the controversial Krrish deal.
The indictments, forwarded to the Colombo High Court, allege that Namal Rajapaksa misappropriated the funds by receiving Rs. 70 million from the Indian real estate company Krrish Lanka Pvt. Ltd., purportedly intended for the development of rugby in Sri Lanka.
The Financial Crimes Investigation Division (FCID) previously presented facts about the case to the Fort Magistrate’s Court.
Namal Rajapaksa was arrested as a suspect, produced before the court, and later released on bail in connection with the incident.
The FCID also filed a B report on the matter before the Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court following its investigations.
In 2015, Minister Wasantha Samarasinghe lodged a complaint alleging that the funds provided by Krrish Lanka Pvt. Ltd. were misappropriated by the accused and were not used for the intended purposes of the company.
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- Namal Rajapaksa indicted for misappropriating Rs. 70 Million in Krrish deal January 28, 2025
- Johann Peries becomes first Sri Lankan to summit Mount Vinson in Antarctica January 28, 2025
- Sri Lanka President calls for reforms as customs targets LKR 2,550 Billion January 28, 2025
- TRCSL mandates registration of RF-emitting devices, including IMEI-enabled devices January 28, 2025
- Sri Lanka President issues extraordinary gazette on vehicle imports January 27, 2025