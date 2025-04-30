Sri Lanka, Pakistan boost defence ties at annual dialogue

Posted by Editor on April 30, 2025 - 2:34 pm

The 5th Annual Sri Lanka-Pakistan Bilateral Defence Dialogue commenced on Monday (April 28) in Islamabad, Pakistan, reaffirming the two nations’ commitment to strengthening defence cooperation.

The Sri Lankan delegation is led by Defence Secretary Air Vice Marshal Sampath Thuyacontha (Retd), accompanied by Commander of the Navy Vice Admiral Kanchana Banagoda and Additional Secretary (Defence) of the Ministry of Defence, Jayantha Edirisinghe. The Pakistani delegation is headed by Lieutenant General Muhammad Ali (Retd), Secretary of Defence of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

As part of the ongoing dialogue, Air Vice Marshal Sampath Thuyacontha (Retd) held a sideline meeting yesterday (April 29) with the Honourable Defence Minister of Pakistan, Khawaja Muhammad Asif.

These high-level engagements aim to enhance bilateral cooperation, deepen mutual understanding of regional security dynamics, and explore opportunities for defence collaboration. The two countries share a longstanding relationship built on mutual respect and strategic alignment. This dialogue reflects the growing importance of partnerships in maintaining stability and promoting peace in the South Asian region.

The three-day dialogue, concluding today (April 30), is expected to further reinforce bilateral defence ties and contribute to broader regional security objectives.