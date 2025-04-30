EU backs Sri Lanka’s GSP+ progress, commends reforms

The European Union has expressed a positive outlook on Sri Lanka’s current GSP+ (Generalized System of Preferences Plus) review process, during a high-level meeting between EU and Sri Lankan officials held today at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo.

Mr. Charles Whiteley, Head of the South Asia Division of the European External Action Service, conveyed the EU’s favorable view during an official visit by a European Union delegation to Sri Lanka. He met with President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and key government ministers to discuss trade, governance, and Sri Lanka’s progress on key international commitments.

Mr. Whiteley emphasized the EU’s longstanding partnership with Sri Lanka, which he said has brought significant trade benefits over the years. He reaffirmed the EU’s readiness to continue supporting Sri Lanka’s commercial development and noted that the GSP+ trade concessions are expected to motivate the country to maintain high product standards.

He added that the continuation of the GSP+ facility depends on Sri Lanka’s alignment with policy commitments and the implementation of 27 international conventions required under the EU’s GSP+ scheme. The ongoing review focuses on Sri Lanka’s progress in areas such as human rights, labor rights, environmental protection, and good governance.

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake expressed his deep appreciation for the EU’s support during Sri Lanka’s economic crisis. He acknowledged that the GSP+ facility has been crucial in sustaining the country’s export sector and aiding economic recovery.

Speaking candidly, the President said Sri Lanka’s economic collapse stemmed from a corrupt and dysfunctional political system. He assured the EU delegation that the current administration is focused on rebuilding the nation through stable, transparent, and inclusive governance, although he noted that such reforms will take time.

Highlighting a key political shift, President Dissanayake pointed out that his government was elected through broad national support—uniting Sinhala, Tamil, and Muslim communities—unlike previous administrations that relied mainly on support from the South. He reiterated his commitment to fulfilling promises made to all citizens of Sri Lanka.

The meeting was attended by several senior officials, including Minister of Labour and Deputy Minister of Economic Development Dr. Anil Jayantha Fernando, Minister of Justice and National Integration Harshana Nanayakkara, Deputy Minister of Finance and Planning Dr. Harshana Suriyapperuma, and Senior Additional Secretary to the President Roshan Gamage.

The EU delegation also included H.E. Carmen Moreno, Ambassador-designate of the European Union to Sri Lanka and the Maldives; Mr. Guido Dolara, Policy Officer of the Directorate General for Trade and Economic Security; and Ms. Galija Agisheva, Desk Officer for Sri Lanka at the European External Action Service.