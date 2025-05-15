Sri Lanka allows salt imports until June 10, 2025
Posted by Editor on May 15, 2025 - 8:06 pm
The Cabinet of Ministers in Sri Lanka has approved the import of salt for both industrial and consumer use until June 10, 2025.
The Ministry of Trade announced that this decision was made during the Cabinet meeting held today (May 15).
