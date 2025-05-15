May 15 2025 May 15, 2025 May 15, 2025 NoComment

Sri Lanka allows salt imports until June 10, 2025

Posted by Editor on May 15, 2025 - 8:06 pm
Salt

Photo: Pixabay

The Cabinet of Ministers in Sri Lanka has approved the import of salt for both industrial and consumer use until June 10, 2025.

The Ministry of Trade announced that this decision was made during the Cabinet meeting held today (May 15).

