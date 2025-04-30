Apr 30 2025 April 30, 2025 April 30, 2025 NoComment

Sri Lanka revises fuel prices from May 1, 2025

Posted by Editor on April 30, 2025 - 8:39 pm

Fuel crisis in Sri Lanka

Fuel prices in Sri Lanka have been revised, effective May 1, 2025.

The Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CEYPETCO) has announced the updated fuel prices as follows:

  • The price of Petrol 92 Octane has been reduced by Rs. 6, bringing the new price to Rs. 293.
  • The price of Petrol 95 Octane has been reduced by Rs. 20, bringing the new price to Rs. 341.
  • The price of Auto Diesel has been reduced by Rs. 12, bringing the new price to Rs. 274.
  • The price of Super Diesel has been reduced by Rs. 6, bringing the new price to Rs. 325.
  • The price of Kerosene has been reduced by Rs. 5, bringing the new price to Rs. 178.

The price revision is shown in the table below:

Fuel Name Revision New Price
Petrol 92 Octane – Rs. 6  Rs. 293
Petrol 95 Octane – Rs. 20  Rs. 341
Auto Diesel – Rs. 12  Rs. 274
Super Diesel – Rs. 6  Rs. 325
Kerosene – Rs. 5  Rs. 178
Support Onlanka
FB Share
WhatsApp
REPLY