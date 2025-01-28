Johann Peries becomes first Sri Lankan to summit Mount Vinson in Antarctica

Posted by Editor on January 28, 2025 - 2:54 pm

Johann Peries has achieved another historic milestone by reaching the summit of Mount Vinson, the highest mountain in Antarctica, standing at 4,892 meters.

This accomplishment makes him the first Sri Lankan to conquer the peak and one of the few islanders worldwide to achieve this feat.

Johann’s mountaineering journey began years ago, and in 2018, he made history as the second Sri Lankan to summit Mount Everest, cementing his legacy in Sri Lanka’s mountaineering history.

Since then, Johann has continued his extraordinary journey, completing the summits of Mount Elbrus in Europe, Mount Kilimanjaro in Africa, and Mount Kosciuszko in Australia.

His journey, however, has not been without challenges. In 2016, Johann attempted to summit Mount Everest alongside fellow Sri Lankan climber Jayanthi Kuru Uthumpala.

While Jayanthi succeeded, Johann faced technical difficulties and had to turn back just 400 meters from the summit. Undeterred, he returned two years later and successfully summited Everest in 2018.

Johann has faced extreme conditions on some of the world’s most dangerous mountains. He climbed Mount Kilimanjaro in 2014, Mount Aconcagua in 2019, Mount Elbrus in 2023, and Mount Denali in 2023.

His Denali expedition was particularly challenging, as he had to turn back on the final day due to severe weather.

Despite setbacks, Johann remains determined to complete his quest. He plans to reattempt Aconcagua in February 2025 and Denali in May 2025.

Johann is on track to tackle the prestigious ‘Seven Summits’ challenge, which involves climbing the highest mountains on each of the seven continents. Globally, only about 350 people have completed this challenge, and no Sri Lankan has yet achieved it.

Reflecting on his achievements, Johann stated, “Mountaineering is not for the faint-hearted. It requires immense focus, training, and the ability to endure physical and mental hardship. But the rewards are immense. I want to inspire all Sri Lankans to take on their own challenges, whether on the mountain or in life.”

Johann’s accomplishments are a source of pride for Sri Lanka, elevating the country’s presence in the global mountaineering community.

His resilience and determination continue to inspire a new generation of climbers, proving that even the tallest peaks can be conquered with dedication and perseverance.