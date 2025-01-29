Industry Minister conducts boat tour of Nilwala River to address key issues

January 29, 2025

A boat inspection tour of the Nilwala River was conducted yesterday (January 28) to address its conservation and development while seeking urgent solutions to the recurring flooding in surrounding areas.

The Minister of Industry and Entrepreneurship Development, Sunil Handunnetti, led the tour following a decision made at the Matara District Coordination Committee meeting, which he chaired.

During the visit, several key issues were discussed, including:

Seeking immediate technical solutions for the flooding problem through a specialized committee.

Exploring the potential use of the Nilwala River for cargo and passenger transportation.

Developing the tourism industry by establishing a tourist route from the Nilwala River in Akuressa to Sinharaja.

Implementing measures to prevent riverbank erosion.

Ensuring the prompt removal of waste and pollutants from the river.

Several high-ranking officials participated in the tour, including:

Prof. L. M. Abeywickrama – Member of Parliament

– Member of Parliament Arkam Ilyas – Member of Parliament

– Member of Parliament Ganesha Amarasinghe – Matara District Secretary

– Matara District Secretary Eng. Neil Abeysekera – Institution of Engineers, Sri Lanka

– Institution of Engineers, Sri Lanka Eng. Mangala Silva – Matara District Director of Agriculture

– Matara District Director of Agriculture B.A.W. Weerawardana – Director of Irrigation

– Director of Irrigation Assistant Director of the Matara District Disaster Management Centre

The minister emphasized the importance of implementing effective and sustainable solutions to protect the Nilwala River and improve the lives of those affected by frequent floods.

Authorities will work closely with experts to develop a comprehensive plan that balances environmental conservation with economic opportunities such as tourism and transportation.

Officials assured that immediate steps would be taken to address the most pressing concerns and that further discussions would be held to ensure long-term solutions for the Nilwala River and its surrounding communities.