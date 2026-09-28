106 students receive President’s Fund scholarships in Central Province

Posted by Onlanka News on September 28, 2026 - 2:57 pm

A total of 106 students received scholarships and educational assistance under a President’s Fund programme held in Kandy for children of low-income lottery sellers and other schoolchildren in the Central Province.

The Central Province programme of the President’s Fund educational scholarship scheme for children of low-income lottery sellers was held yesterday (September 27) at the Kandy District Secretariat under the patronage of Speaker Dr Jagath Wickramaratne.

The scheme has been introduced as a gesture of appreciation to lottery sellers for their financial contribution to the President’s Fund through the sale of lottery tickets.

It covers schoolchildren from Grade One to the G.C.E. Advanced Level across all provinces of Sri Lanka.

At the Kandy programme, scholarships were awarded to children of lottery sellers in the Central Province, while educational assistance was also provided to schoolchildren from the Mahaiyawa Poornawatta (West) Grama Niladhari Division.

Addressing the event, Speaker Dr Jagath Wickramaratne said the programme was an expression of gratitude to lottery sellers for their contribution to the country.

He said the President’s Fund has been carrying out a wide range of public assistance programmes since 2025 and has spent Rs. 6,115 million on such programmes so far in 2026.

According to the Speaker, this includes Rs. 856 million for medical treatment, along with assistance for self-employment initiatives and vulnerable families. Financial assistance has also been provided to 41 religious institutions and for the staging of cultural pageants.

He said Rs. 2,060 million was provided to 206,001 schoolchildren affected by Cyclone Ditwah last year, with each student receiving Rs. 10,000.

The Speaker also said Rs. 2,666 million has been allocated for the Mahapola Scholarship Scheme in 2026.

He noted that scholarships for students who achieved outstanding results at the 2023/2024 G.C.E. Advanced Level Examination, which previously covered students ranked from first to 10th place, were expanded in 2025 to include those ranked from first to 20th place.

Highlighting the contribution made by lottery sellers, Dr Wickramaratne said around 20,000 people engaged in selling lottery tickets contribute more than Rs. 30 billion annually to the Government and the country’s development.

He said the Development Lotteries Board contributes Rs. 6 billion annually to the Government’s Consolidated Fund and Rs. 1.5 billion to the Inland Revenue Department. A further Rs. 600 million is contributed to the Ranaviru Fund, Kidney Fund, health development, social services and farmers’ funds.

The Speaker described lottery sellers as “silent heroes” and thanked them for their contribution to the country.

Deputy Minister of Health Dr Hansaka Wijemuni, addressing the students, stressed the importance of seeking knowledge beyond textbooks while developing skills and discipline.

He said students have an important responsibility in Sri Lanka’s journey towards becoming a developed country and described spending on education as one of the most important investments that can be made.

Dr Wijemuni said the Development Lotteries Board, National Lotteries Board and President’s Fund were investing in the future of children through the programme, adding that such investment was more important than many physical development projects.

Deputy Minister of Transport and Highways Dr Prasanna Gunasena said some children are left behind by the existing education system despite having abilities that are not properly measured.

He said the Government introduced new education reforms to address this issue and expressed confidence that reforms beginning from Grade One would help children with different skills and abilities contribute to society.

According to the Deputy Minister, the reforms are being introduced after 13 years.

He said physical development could be carried out relatively easily, but developing human resources and changing the way people think was more challenging.

Dr Gunasena urged students to make maximum use of the assistance they receive, obtain a good education and become productive citizens who can contribute to the country.

Central Province Governor Dr Harsha Suranga Fernando, Senior Additional Secretary to the President and Secretary to the President’s Fund Roshan Gamage, Development Lotteries Board Chairman and Chief Executive Officer M.R.H. Swarnathilaka, and National Lotteries Board Chairman M.D. Cyril Anthony Perera also addressed the gathering.

Central Province Chief Secretary G.H.M.A. Premasinghe, provincial public representatives, Kandy District Secretary Indika Udawatta, government officials and heads of the security forces were also present.