Three motorcyclists, including police constable, killed in separate accidents

Posted by Onlanka News on September 28, 2026 - 9:33 am

Three motorcyclists, including a police constable, were killed in three separate road accidents in Meegoda, Nochchiyagama and Wadduwa on September 27, 2026, according to Sri Lanka Police.

The first accident occurred on the morning of September 27 on the Godagama-Padukka Road in the Liyanwala area of the Meegoda Police Division.

Police said a motorcycle travelling towards Godagama veered off the road after the rider lost control and crashed into a wall.

The injured rider was admitted to the Homagama Hospital, where he died while receiving treatment.

The deceased was a 54-year-old resident of the Homagama area and a Police Constable attached to the Borella Police Station.

Meegoda Police are conducting further investigations.

Meanwhile, another fatal accident occurred on the night of September 27 on the Nochchiyagama-Kukulkatuwa Road, near the 2 km post in the Nochchiyagama Police Division.

A motorcycle travelling towards Kukulkatuwa veered off the road after the rider lost control and crashed into a culvert post.

The rider and pillion rider were injured and admitted to the Nochchiyagama Hospital. The rider later died while receiving treatment.

The deceased was a 53-year-old resident of the Nochchiyagama area.

Nochchiyagama Police are conducting further investigations.

In a separate accident on the same night, a motorcycle travelling towards Colombo on the Galle-Colombo main road in the Pothupitiya area of the Wadduwa Police Division collided with another motorcycle while attempting to overtake it.

The motorcycle then collided with a car travelling in the opposite direction.

The rider sustained serious injuries and was admitted to the Panadura Hospital, where he later died.

The deceased was a 26-year-old resident of the Waskaduwa area.

Wadduwa Police are conducting further investigations.