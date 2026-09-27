‘Kalu Nona’ among two killed in Baddegama shooting; police link attack to ‘Karandeniye Sudda’ associates

Posted by Onlanka News on September 27, 2026 - 8:00 pm

Two people were killed and another woman was seriously injured in a shooting in Halpathota, Baddegama, this morning (September 27), with police saying the attack was carried out by associates of an alleged organized crime figure living overseas.

Sri Lanka Police identified the two people killed as 47-year-old Kudawidanage Susitha Iroshani, alias “Kalu Nona,” a resident of Ambalangoda, and Lalith Susantha de Silva, a resident of Kuligoda, Ambalangoda, who was driving the three-wheeler in which she was travelling.

Police said information gathered so far indicates that the shooting was carried out by associates of Sobana Handi Jayalath de Silva, alias “Karandeniye Sudda,” who is alleged to be an organized crime gang member and a major drug trafficker living overseas.

Investigations have also revealed that “Kalu Nona” was associated with the faction of alleged organized criminal and drug trafficker Lanthuwahandi Sujeewa Ruwan Kumara de Silva, alias “Loku Patty.”

“Loku Patty” was brought back to Sri Lanka from overseas on May 4, 2026. He has been identified as the main suspect in the killing of “Club Wasantha” in Athurugiriya in 2024.

Police said “Kalu Nona” was considered a leading female member of the drug distribution network allegedly operated by “Loku Patty,” who is currently in prison.

A case is also pending against her before the Balapitiya Magistrate’s Court over an incident involving the possession of 21 grams and 710 milligrams of heroin.

As part of the court-related conditions, she had been ordered to report to the Galle Crime Division in Baddegama on Sundays and sign in.

Police said she travelled to Baddegama today in a hired three-wheeler to report to the police and was returning when the shooting took place.

Her mother, D. N. G. Mallika, a resident of Red Cross Housing, Godahena, Ambalangoda, was also injured in the attack.

A hospital spokesperson said she is currently receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit of Karapitiya Hospital in Galle.

Police said information gathered so far indicates that four people arrived in a car to carry out the shooting.

Investigations have revealed that two T-56 firearms were brought for the attack, although only one of them was used to open fire.

The suspects are also reported to have changed between several vehicles on several occasions while carrying out their movements connected to the attack.

CCTV footage has recorded a person blocking the path of the three-wheeler, opening fire with a T-56-type firearm and fleeing the scene.

Police are continuing investigations into the shooting.