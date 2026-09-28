Vijitha Herath to deliver Sri Lanka’s National Statement at UN General Assembly today

Posted by Onlanka News on September 28, 2026 - 9:51 am

Sri Lanka’s Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath is scheduled to deliver the country’s National Statement at the 81st Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York today (September 28).

Herath, who is also the Minister of Foreign Employment and Tourism, arrived in New York on September 27, 2026, to participate in the high-level UN General Assembly sessions.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Herath said he was looking forward to engaging with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Foreign Ministers and senior UN officials during his visit.

According to Sri Lanka’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism, Herath is also scheduled to hold bilateral meetings with Secretary-General Guterres, senior UN officials and Foreign Ministers from several countries on the sidelines of the General Assembly.