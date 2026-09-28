Yoshitha Rajapaksa money laundering case set for November 3 pre-trial conference

Posted by Onlanka News on September 28, 2026 - 11:36 am

The Colombo High Court has ordered a money laundering case against Yoshitha Rajapaksa and Daisy Forrest Wickremesinghe, known as “Daisy Achchi,” to be called on November 3, 2026, for a pre-trial conference.

Yoshitha Rajapaksa, the second son of former Sri Lankan President Mahinda Rajapaksa, appeared before the court when the case was taken up today (September 28).

The second defendant, Daisy Forrest, was not present in court. President’s Counsel Anil Silva, appearing on her behalf, submitted a medical report to the court.

After considering the submissions, the judge ordered that the case be called again on November 3 for the pre-trial conference.

The Attorney General filed the case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, alleging that nearly Rs. 57 million, said to have been obtained unlawfully, was deposited into three bank accounts.