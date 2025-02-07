Fire erupts again at Krrish tower in Colombo for second consecutive day
A fire has erupted once again for the second consecutive day at the under-construction 60-storey “Krrish” building in Colombo Fort today (February 7).
The Fire Brigade stated that today’s fire occurred on the 24th floor of the building.
Six fire trucks have been deployed to extinguish the blaze.
Yesterday evening (February 6), a fire also broke out on the 35th floor of the Krrish building and spread to four additional floors.
However, that fire was brought under control after several hours of operations.
