Sri Lanka Police senior officers, including STF chief, transferred

Posted by Editor on February 8, 2025 - 8:20 am

Several Senior Deputy Inspectors General (SDIGs) and Deputy Inspectors General (DIGs) of the Sri Lanka Police have been transferred with the approval of the National Police Commission, effective February 12, 2025.

Among the key transfers, Senior DIG and Attorney-at-Law Waruna Jayasundara, who previously served as the Commandant of the Police Special Task Force (STF), has been appointed as the Senior Deputy Inspector General in charge of the Eastern Province.

Meanwhile, Deputy Inspector General D.G.S. de Silva has been appointed as the new Commandant of the Police Special Task Force (STF), effective the same date.

Additionally, several other Senior DIGs and DIGs have been transferred, along with multiple Officers-in-Charge (OICs) of police stations. The transferred OICs are required to report for duty at their new postings as per the transfer orders.