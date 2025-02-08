India reaffirms defence support in talks with Sri Lanka’s Defence Secretary

The Indian High Commissioner to Sri Lanka, Santosh Jha, met Sri Lanka’s Defence Secretary, Air Vice Marshal Sampath Thuyacontha (Retd), at the Defence Ministry in Sri Jayawardenepura Kotte yesterday (February 7).

The Indian envoy was accompanied by the Indian Defence Adviser, Captain Anand Mukundan, and Assistant Defence Advisor, Lieutenant Colonel Mandeep Singh Negi. The Defence Secretary warmly welcomed the Indian delegation, and they engaged in a cordial discussion.

The discussions between the two dignitaries focused on strengthening the longstanding defence cooperation between India and Sri Lanka, highlighting the deep-rooted bilateral ties between the two nations. They exchanged views on regional security and maritime cooperation, aiming to enhance defence collaboration.

The Indian High Commissioner reiterated India’s unwavering support for Sri Lanka in defence and security matters, particularly in counter-terrorism, maritime security, and disaster response.

The Defence Secretary expressed appreciation for India’s continued assistance and acknowledged the significant role of defence partnerships in ensuring regional stability and security.

To mark the occasion, mementoes were exchanged. A Military Liaison Officer from the Ministry of Defence also participated in the discussion.