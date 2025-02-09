Sri Lanka to launch electronic payment system for public transport
Posted by Editor on February 9, 2025 - 9:15 am
The National Transport Commission states that an electronic payment system will be introduced for public transportation in Sri Lanka.
The aim is to minimize cash usage and enhance passenger convenience.
Accordingly, the commission mentioned that electronic payment devices will be provided for all buses in the future, allowing passengers to make payments using bank cards.
The relevant plan has already been prepared and finalized.
