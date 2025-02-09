School teacher and wife arrested for abducting deputy principal
A school teacher and his wife have been arrested for abducting and assaulting the deputy principal of the same school in Biyagama.
The suspects, a married couple aged 37 and 32, residing in Siyambalape, were arrested on Friday (February 7) by a team of officers from the Biyagama Police Station.
According to police, the incident occurred on February 4, 2025, when the suspects forced the deputy principal into a vehicle near a temple in Siyambalape, Biyagama.
The victim was then taken to a house in Siyambalape, where he was assaulted and injured.
Investigations revealed that the abduction was carried out due to a long-standing dispute between the parties.
Biyagama Police are conducting further investigations into the incident.
