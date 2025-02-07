Sri Lanka launches GovPay: A digital payment platform for government services

Posted by Editor on February 7, 2025 - 12:55 pm

The Sri Lankan government officially launched the GovPay facility today, February 7, 2025, to simplify and enhance digital payments for government services.

GovPay is an online platform designed to allow citizens and businesses to make secure payments for government-related transactions, such as taxes, fines, utility bills, educational fees, and more. The platform integrates with banks and digital wallets for a seamless experience.

This initiative is led by the Information and Communication Technology Agency (ICTA) of Sri Lanka in collaboration with LankaPay, the national payment network under the oversight of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL).

Supported by the Ministry of Digital Economy, GovPay aims to modernize revenue collection by ensuring greater control, accuracy, security, and transparency in financial transactions. The platform is a key component of Sri Lanka’s digital transformation efforts to enhance e-governance and streamline financial interactions with government institutions.

Initially, GovPay integrates with 16 government institutions, with plans to add 30 more institutions in two phases, achieving full implementation by April 2025. This phased approach will ensure a smooth, user-friendly experience, allowing citizens to make payments using popular fintech applications like iPay and HelaPay, as well as online banking platforms.

The platform is already integrated with nine major commercial banks, including the Bank of Ceylon, Peoples Bank, National Savings Bank, Hatton National Bank, Commercial Bank, Sampath Bank, Seylan Bank, DFCC Bank, NDB Bank, NTB Bank, Cargills Bank and PAN Asia Bank, ensuring broad accessibility for users. iPay and HelaPay will soon join, expanding digital payment options for citizens.

Objectives of GovPay: