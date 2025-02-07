Three notorious Sri Lankan criminals repatriated from Dubai

Posted by Editor on February 7, 2025 - 12:38 pm

Three notorious criminals, including a former police Sub-Inspector (SI), who were wanted by Sri Lankan authorities and listed on Interpol’s Red Notice, were repatriated to Sri Lanka from Dubai this morning (February 7).

The suspects are Ranmuni Mahesh Hemantha Silva, accused of killing five people in Beliatta in 2024, ‘Rotumba Upali,’ who is wanted for murders in Akuressa, and Pradeep Sandaruwan, also known as ‘Kollonnawe Chandana.’

The individuals were arrested in Dubai and escorted back to Sri Lanka by a team from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID). Interpol issued a Red Notice for their arrest after Sri Lanka Police notified them of the suspects’ involvement in the crimes.