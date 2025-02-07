Sri Lanka increases salt prices, extends imports until February 28, 2025

Posted by Editor on February 7, 2025 - 12:30 pm

The Chairman of Lanka Salt Ltd., D. Nandanathilaka, stated that a decision had been made to increase salt prices, considering the cost of imported salt from India.

Accordingly, the price of a 400g packet of salt has been increased from Rs. 100 to Rs. 120, while the price of a packet of crystal salt has been raised from Rs. 120 to Rs. 180.

However, he expressed confidence that it would be possible to release salt at the previous price after March 20, 2025.

Meanwhile, the timeframe for permitting salt imports has been extended until February 28, 2025.

The Chairman of the Sri Lanka State Trading Corporation, Ravindra Fernando, stated that 11,880 metric tons of salt have been imported into Sri Lanka so far.