23-year-old arrested with four T-katas firearms in Dematagoda

Posted by Onlanka News on September 29, 2026 - 10:20 am

A 23-year-old man allegedly involved in drug trafficking has been arrested with four locally manufactured T-katas firearms during a police raid in Dematagoda.

The arrest was made on Siridhamma Mawatha during an investigation conducted by the Western Province (North) Crime Division of Sri Lanka Police.

Police said the four firearms were found inside a house during the raid.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that the firearms allegedly belong to a person named Malisha, the son of Dematagoda Chaminda, who has been sentenced to death.

Further investigations are being carried out by a team of officers, including Police Inspector Anjana, under the direction of Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) C. Dharmaratne, Director of the Western Province (North) Crime Division.