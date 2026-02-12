Sri Lanka to fast-track major transport system overhaul

Posted by Editor on February 12, 2026 - 9:59 pm

Sri Lanka President Anura Kumara Dissanayake called for a rapid transformation of the country’s transport system, announcing plans for a modern, safe and technology-driven public transport network, including a new Lanka Metro Transit bus service for Colombo.

The President made these remarks at a meeting held today (February 12) at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo with officials from the Ministry of Transport, Highways and Urban Development.

He was briefed on a new transport strategy based on five key pillars: economic competitiveness, environmental sustainability, digital transformation, social equity and accessibility, and safety and security.

To address severe traffic congestion in Colombo, the government plans to introduce the Lanka Metro Transit bus service. Infrastructure development is currently underway, and the buses are expected to arrive in Sri Lanka by August this year.

The pilot project will operate along six main roads around Colombo, starting in the Western Province and later expanding to the Galle and Kandy districts. Over the next three years, the service is expected to extend to eight major cities.

The President said the project aims to reduce the number of private vehicles entering Colombo and encourage people to use public transport. He stressed that dedicated bus priority lanes must be identified and kept efficient for the system to succeed.

He also said the existing fragmented bus services should be replaced with transport companies operating under a cluster model to improve service quality. “What people want is reliable and quality transport. How it is delivered matters less to them,” the President said.

He noted that Sri Lanka’s cities were not systematically planned from the start, making transport management challenging. He said the bus cluster system is the most practical solution within the current urban structure.

Under the proposed model, a company would deploy buses, with government support available if profitability becomes an issue. The President stressed the need for formal agreements between bus owners and companies, and between companies and the government, to ensure uninterrupted services. He said this approach is more cost-effective than buying large numbers of new buses.

The President also highlighted the importance of developing Multi-modal Transport Hubs around the railway network to integrate different transport modes. Discussions included modernising the Kelani Valley Railway line and introducing an electronic system for the expressway network.

Special attention was given to the welfare of transport sector employees. The President said service conditions must ensure dignity, job security, formal appointment letters and proper welfare systems, especially for private sector workers.

Officials also discussed problems with the on-site fine system and the demerit point system for drivers. Although chip-embedded driving licences have been issued for nearly a decade, the lack of supporting software has made the system ineffective. With the introduction of GovPay, a fully functional system could be implemented within six to seven months.

A new regulatory framework for three-wheelers, taxis and school vans has been developed and will be presented after consultations with stakeholders.

Issues related to the ‘Sisu Sariya’ school bus service were also reviewed. Of the LKR 2,200 million allocated for the programme in 2025, LKR 500 million remains unused. Discussions focused on improving efficiency and expanding the service to better benefit students.

The establishment of a National Centre for Transport Research and Development to bring all transport sector institutions under one platform was also discussed.

The meeting was attended by Minister of Transport, Highways and Urban Development Bimal Rathnayake, Deputy Minister Dr. Prasanna Gunasena, Secretary to the Ministry Senior Professor Kapila Perera, and senior officials from institutions including Sri Lanka Railways, the Department of Motor Traffic, the National Transport Commission and the Sri Lanka Transport Board.