Route permits to be cancelled for drug-using bus drivers
Posted by Editor on February 9, 2026 - 8:56 am
Route permits will be cancelled if bus owners allow drug-addicted drivers to operate buses, Transport Minister Bimal Rathnayake said.
He made this statement at a meeting held at the Matara District Secretariat yesterday (February 08).
The Minister warned bus owners not to employ drivers who use drugs under any circumstances, stressing that passenger safety must come first.
He also said inspections are currently underway to identify drivers operating passenger transport services while under the influence of drugs.
As part of this program, blood and urine tests are being conducted, and a pilot project to test saliva samples has also been launched.
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- SLCOMM academic sessions open, strengthening military medical readiness February 15, 2026
- Man arrested in Ragama with 271 kg of Kerala cannabis February 15, 2026
- Burnt car found in Galle linked to Akuregoda double murder February 15, 2026
- Two killed and several injured in separate shootings in Colombo and Kalutara February 14, 2026
- Sri Lanka rolls out e-BMD system in 62 missions worldwide February 14, 2026
Not only bus drivers & conductors in private companies & SLTB, but also the managers and perhaps, the directors should be checked for substance abuse.
Unfortunately, if done correctly, bus services will come to a grinding halt.