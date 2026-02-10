Sri Lanka President welcomes Pakistan’s decision to play India in T20 World Cup

Posted by Editor on February 10, 2026 - 6:00 am

The Government of Pakistan has directed its cricket team to play India on February 15, 2026, in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, following talks between Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Sri Lanka President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

The decision came after a telephone conversation between the two leaders, where they reaffirmed their strong ties and commitment to the spirit of cricket despite regional challenges. President Dissanayake urged Prime Minister Sharif to seek an amicable resolution to the situation, a view also supported by Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, the UAE, and others.

The move followed a formal briefing to Prime Minister Sharif by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, who outlined discussions involving the PCB, the International Cricket Council (ICC), and the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB). Pakistan reviewed BCB’s requests and acknowledged gratitude from BCB President Amin ul Islam, reaffirming solidarity with Bangladesh.

A government statement said the decision was guided by the need to protect the spirit of cricket and ensure its continuity across nations. Prime Minister Sharif and the Pakistani public extended their best wishes to the national team, expressing confidence in their sportsmanship and pride on the global stage.

In a post on X, Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake thanked Prime Minister Sharif for ensuring the match would go ahead, saying he was delighted that the much-anticipated India-Pakistan game at the T20 World Cup in Colombo would proceed as planned. As a co-host of the tournament, he also thanked the ICC and all parties involved.

President Dissanayake recalled the support shown by India and Pakistan during the 1996 World Cup, when both teams played in Colombo despite security concerns, calling it a reminder of cricket’s power to unite nations.