17-year-old killed in police shooting after van chase

Posted by Editor on February 10, 2026 - 9:13 am

A 17-year-old youth died after police opened fire on a van that failed to stop during an early morning chase near Allaipiddy junction in the Kayts Police Division today (February 10).

Police said officers signaled a suspicious van to stop, but the driver continued towards Mandaitivu without obeying orders. At the same time, the Officer in Charge of Kayts Police was traveling from the Mandaitivu roadblock to Allaipiddy for inspection and was informed about the fleeing vehicle.

A police jeep attempted to block the van, and officers first fired warning shots into the air. When the vehicle still did not stop, police fired at it. The driver was injured and admitted to Jaffna Hospital, where he later died.

The deceased was a resident of Vaddukoddai. The rear seats of the van had been removed, and two other individuals inside the vehicle were arrested by Kayts Police.

Further investigations are being conducted by Kayts Police and the Jaffna Divisional Criminal Investigation Unit.