Sri Lanka receives 500 Metric Tons rice donation from Myanmar for cyclone victims

Posted by Editor on February 9, 2026 - 5:53 pm

A stock of 500 metric tons of rice donated by the Government of Myanmar to support people affected by Cyclone Ditwah was officially handed over to the Government of Sri Lanka today (February 09) at the Colombo Port.

The donation was handed over by Myanmar’s Ambassador to Sri Lanka, Marlar Than Htaik, and received by Minister of Trade, Commerce, Food Security and Cooperative Development, Wasantha Samarasinghe, who expressed gratitude to the Government of Myanmar for the timely assistance.

About 20 percent of Sri Lanka’s cultivated lands were damaged due to Cyclone Ditwah. In addition to financial assistance already provided to affected families, the rice donation was given as further humanitarian support.

Myanmar had earlier assisted Sri Lanka during the 2022 economic crisis, while Sri Lanka supported Myanmar following the earthquake that struck the country last year. The two nations also share a long-standing religious relationship, and this donation further strengthens their diplomatic ties.

All disaster relief received by Sri Lanka is distributed through the Disaster Management Centre (DMC). Accordingly, the donated rice will be distributed to affected communities based on requests from District Secretaries, especially to those staying in relief camps.

Those present at the handover ceremony included Deputy Director (Emergency Operations) of the Disaster Management Centre Indika Pushpa Kumara, Chairman of the National Cooperative Wholesale Establishment Kosala Wilbawa, and officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism.