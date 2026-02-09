Sri Lanka postal charges revised from today

Posted by Editor on February 9, 2026 - 9:48 am

Sri Lanka revised postal charges from February 9, 2026 increasing the cost of ordinary letters to Rs. 70 while keeping registered post fees unchanged.



Sri Lanka’s Department of Posts announced that the new postal rates came into effect today (February 9).

Under the new rates, the postage for an ordinary letter has increased from Rs. 50 to Rs. 70, while the registered post fee remains at Rs. 60.

The basic weight limit for ordinary and business letters has been raised from 20 grams to 30 grams. The maximum weight for a leaflet or a set of leaflets has also increased from 100 grams to 120 grams.

Postal charges for letters sent by charitable institutions, social service organizations, and voluntary groups have gone up from Rs. 30 to Rs. 50.

The fee for the special registration service used by Ministries and Government Departments has increased from Rs. 110 to Rs. 130. The postcard rate has also doubled from Rs. 20 to Rs. 40.

However, the Department said ordinary parcel charges and Sri Lanka Post courier service fees will remain unchanged.

In addition, charges for advertising mail, Tele-mail services, stamp covers, postal bag services, and the minimum surcharge for unpaid or underpaid mail items have also been revised.