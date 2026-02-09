Route permits to be cancelled for drug-using bus drivers

Posted by Editor on February 9, 2026 - 8:56 am

Route permits will be cancelled if bus owners allow drug-addicted drivers to operate buses, Transport Minister Bimal Rathnayake said.

He made this statement at a meeting held at the Matara District Secretariat yesterday (February 08).

The Minister warned bus owners not to employ drivers who use drugs under any circumstances, stressing that passenger safety must come first.

He also said inspections are currently underway to identify drivers operating passenger transport services while under the influence of drugs.

As part of this program, blood and urine tests are being conducted, and a pilot project to test saliva samples has also been launched.