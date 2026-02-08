Sri Lanka medical aid requests surge 59% after President’s Fund reforms

Posted by Editor on February 8, 2026 - 7:27 pm

Applications for medical assistance in Sri Lanka increased by 59% within one year after the President’s Fund was decentralised and digitalised through Divisional Secretariat offices.

In 2025, the President’s Fund received 5,277 applications, compared to 3,313 in 2024 and 3,456 in 2023. This shows an increase of 1,964 applications compared to last year. More than 70% of applicants have already received medical assistance.

Strong regional growth was recorded across Sri Lanka, with applications rising by 253% in the Northern Province, 135% in the Eastern Province, 116% in the Central Province, and 108% in the Uva Province, which marked a record increase.

The acceptance of medical assistance applications through Divisional Secretariat offices across Sri Lanka began on February 7, 2025. Due to the success of this programme, other services of the President’s Fund have also been decentralised.

The public in Sri Lanka now has online access to all services of the President’s Fund, including poverty alleviation assistance, educational scholarships, support for academically outstanding students, assistance for persons with special needs, compensation for children affected by wild elephant attacks, recognition of national and public service, and aid during emergencies and disasters.

As a result, services that were limited to Colombo for 47 years can now be accessed through any Divisional Secretariat office in Sri Lanka, allowing people to apply closer to their homes.