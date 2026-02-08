Cannabis haul of 582kg seized in Udawalawe National Park raid

Posted by Editor on February 8, 2026 - 7:30 am

Officers of the Hambegamuwa Police Station arrested two men in the Gomagala area of Udawalawe National Park last night (February 7) while they were packing approximately 582 kilograms of dried cannabis.

The suspects, aged 47 and 51, are residents of Katuwana and Middeniya.

They are scheduled to appear before the Wellawaya Magistrate’s Court today (February 8).

Hambegamuwa Police are continuing their investigation into the case.