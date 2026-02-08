Sri Lanka increases postal charges from February 9, 2026

Posted by Editor on February 8, 2026 - 8:00 am

The Department of Posts in Sri Lanka will increase postal charges from tomorrow, February 9, with the minimum postal rate rising to Rs. 70.

According to the Department, the revised rates will come into effect starting tomorrow. The minimum postal charge has been increased to Rs. 70.

In addition, the fee for registered letters has been raised by Rs. 20, moving from Rs. 110 to Rs. 130, the Department of Posts announced.