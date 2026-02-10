Sri Lanka holds validation workshop for Cyclone Ditwah post-disaster assessment

Posted by Editor on February 10, 2026 - 9:34 am

The official Validation and Finalization Workshop for the Post-Disaster Needs Assessment (PDNA) on the impact of Cyclone Ditwah was held yesterday (February 9) at the Bandaranaike Memorial International Conference Hall (BMICH), chaired by Sri Lanka’s Defence Secretary, Air Vice Marshal Sampath Thuyacontha (Retd).

The workshop marked a key milestone in Sri Lanka’s post-disaster recovery process, bringing together national and international stakeholders to finalize assessments and guide coordinated recovery and reconstruction efforts. Since the PDNA process began in November 2025, technical teams have been working to measure the disaster’s impact. The workshop provided a platform to validate and refine these findings ahead of the final PDNA report.

In his keynote address, the Defence Secretary highlighted that the PDNA provides a critical foundation for a resilient recovery from the Cyclone Ditwah disaster, which caused severe damage to lives, infrastructure, and essential services. He noted that the evidence-based assessment, conducted under the guidance of the Presidential Task Force for Rebuilding Sri Lanka, will enable the country to transition from immediate relief to a coordinated, risk-informed recovery framework aligned with the global “Build Back Better” principles.

The Defence Secretary expressed appreciation to the National Planning Department and the Disaster Management Centre for their leadership in steering this complex and time-sensitive exercise. He also commended the World Bank, European Union, Asian Development Bank, and UN agencies for their technical expertise and financial support, which ensured the assessment’s international alignment and credibility. He further thanked technical teams and district authorities for providing accurate, sector-wise data under challenging conditions.

Concluding his remarks, the Defence Secretary reaffirmed the Ministry of Defence’s full commitment to implementing the PDNA outcomes. He emphasized that the workshop was a vital step in ensuring recovery priorities reflect ground realities, stating:

“Together, through strong institutional coordination and sustained partnerships, we can ensure that Sri Lanka emerges stronger, safer, and more resilient from the impacts of Cyclone Ditwah.”

The workshop brought together a broad coalition of stakeholders, including the Secretary to the Presidential Task Force, representatives from the World Bank, European Union (EU), Asian Development Bank (ADB), the United Nations Resident Coordinator (UNRC), UN development partners, heads of line ministries and agencies, and the Directors General and officials of the National Planning Department and the Disaster Management Centre (DMC).