Sri Lankan Rupee appreciated against U.S. Dollar on February 12, 2026
Posted by Editor on February 12, 2026 - 12:33 pm
The Sri Lankan Rupee (LKR) has appreciated against the US Dollar (USD) today (February 12), as per the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL).
According to the latest foreign currency exchange rates issued by the CBSL, the buying rate of the US Dollar is Rs. 305.64, while the selling rate stands at Rs. 313.18.
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- Three students injured in Borella school wall collapse February 12, 2026
- Sri Lankan Rupee appreciated against U.S. Dollar on February 12, 2026 February 12, 2026
- Sri Lanka, Saudi Arabia agree to boost defence cooperation at Riyadh meeting February 12, 2026
- Sri Lanka trains get thermal cameras to prevent elephant collisions February 12, 2026
- Sri Lanka to hold monthly hospital drug reviews to prevent medicine shortages February 12, 2026