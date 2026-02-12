Sri Lankan Rupee appreciated against U.S. Dollar on February 12, 2026

The Sri Lankan Rupee (LKR) has appreciated against the US Dollar (USD) today (February 12), as per the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL).

According to the latest foreign currency exchange rates issued by the CBSL, the buying rate of the US Dollar is Rs. 305.64, while the selling rate stands at Rs. 313.18.