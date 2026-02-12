Sri Lanka trains get thermal cameras to prevent elephant collisions

Posted by Editor on February 12, 2026 - 11:16 am

Sri Lanka Railways has started installing thermal cameras on trains to prevent deadly elephant-train collisions.

The new system is being introduced as part of a government plan to protect both wildlife and passengers. It follows recommendations from a high-level committee led by Environment Minister Dr. Dhammika Pathabandi and Transport Minister Bimal Rathnayake, which was formed to find fast and practical solutions to railway-related wildlife accidents.

The cameras are being fitted to locomotives that operate in areas where elephants frequently cross railway tracks. Train schedules are also being adjusted to reduce risks in these zones. The first installations took place yesterday (February 11) at the Dematagoda Railway Yard.

Officials said the cameras will be tested over the next week to see how well they detect elephants ahead of moving trains.

Environmental activist Ravindra Kariyawasam welcomed the move, saying Sri Lanka has tried many methods over the years to reduce human-elephant conflict. “This is another important step. With these cameras, train drivers in the northern railway line and areas like Trincomalee will be able to see elephants on or near the tracks in advance,” he said.

Research Engineer Jayakamal Abeysekara explained that the system uses long-wave infrared (LWIR) thermal cameras that detect heat rather than light. “They capture the heat emissions of objects, which helps identify elephants even in darkness. Once installations are complete, test runs should begin within the week,” he said.

In a related effort, Environment Minister Dr. Patabandi recently inspected an underpass being built at Kassikotte between Ambanpola and Galgamuwa stations.

The underpass is designed to give elephants a safe route to cross the railway line.

(Courtesy: News 1st)