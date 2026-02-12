Sri Lanka Deputy Defence Minister attends World Defense Show 2026 in Riyadh

Sri Lanka’s Deputy Minister of Defence, Major General Aruna Jayasekara (Retd), attended the World Defense Show 2026 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, following an official invitation.

The World Defense Show is being held from February 8 to 12, 2026 and has become a leading global event for defence and security.

It brings together defence industry leaders, senior military officials, and government representatives from around the world to share ideas and strengthen cooperation.

The exhibition highlights the latest technologies and innovations across air, land, sea, space, and security sectors, while encouraging business partnerships and discussions on future defence solutions.

During his visit, Major General Jayasekara toured the exhibition halls, which featured over 1,486 participants from 89 countries.

The event also includes many government institutions and major national and international defence companies.

The Deputy Minister is also scheduled to hold several bilateral meetings with senior government officials and military leaders to explore opportunities to enhance defence cooperation and strengthen overall bilateral relations.