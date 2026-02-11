12 sentenced to death for murder of former MP Amarakeerthi Athukorala

Twelve individuals found guilty of murdering former Polonnaruwa District Member of Parliament Amarakeerthi Athukorala and his security officer in 2022 were sentenced to death today (February 11) by the Gampaha High Court Trial-at-Bar. The verdict came after a lengthy hearing.

Another four individuals received six-month prison sentences, suspended for five years. In addition, 23 other accused were acquitted by the court.

Suspects in the case were produced before the Gampaha High Court Trial-at-Bar this morning, following the court’s previous decision on January 14, 2026, to defer the verdict until today.

The former MP and his security officer, a police constable, were killed during nationwide unrest on May 9, 2022, in the Nittambuwa area. That evening, a shooting incident injured six people, three with gunshot wounds, and one 27-year-old later died from critical injuries at Wathupitiwala Base Hospital.

Reports indicate that Athukorala and his security officer had opened fire at an angry mob of protesters blocking their vehicle, critically injuring two people. Later, both were found murdered while hiding inside a nearby building. CCTV footage showed them fleeing the scene together, with the officer armed with a gun.

Dozens of suspects were subsequently arrested on suspicion of involvement in the killings. Accordingly, the Attorney General filed indictments against 42 individuals before the Gampaha High Court in connection with the murders.