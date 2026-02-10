Bohra Spiritual Leader meets Sri Lanka President in Colombo

February 10, 2026

The spiritual leader of the Bohra community, His Holiness Dr Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin Saheb, met Sri Lanka President Anura Kumara Dissanayake today (February 10) at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo.

During the cordial meeting, Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin Saheb praised the government’s programmes aimed at achieving social and economic transformation in Sri Lanka. He also appreciated the initiatives to combat illicit drugs and prevent fraud and corruption, and extended his blessings for these efforts.

He briefed the President on the long-standing relationship between the Bohra community in Sri Lanka and other communities, as well as the community’s contribution to the country’s economy.

President Dissanayake expressed his respect and appreciation for the visit of the Bohra spiritual leader to Sri Lanka.

Several Bohra community leaders and representatives attended the meeting. Deputy Speaker Rizvie Salih and Western Province Governor Hanif Yusoof were present on behalf of the Sri Lankan government.

The Bohra community has more than one million members worldwide, including in India, Pakistan, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Sri Lanka and Australia.