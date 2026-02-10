President’s Fund boosts medical aid, student grants and disaster relief

Posted by Editor on February 10, 2026 - 7:48 pm

Sri Lanka President Anura Kumara Dissanayake chaired a meeting of the Board of Governors of the President’s Fund today (February 10) in Colombo, where key decisions were taken to increase medical aid, support students with special needs, expand scholarships, reduce surgical waiting lists, and strengthen disaster relief.

The meeting was held this morning at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo. The Board of Governors includes the President, the Prime Minister, the Speaker, the Leader of the Opposition, the Secretary to the President, and two members appointed by the President.

One major decision was to increase medical assistance grants and relax strict eligibility rules. Patients receiving treatment at any hospital registered under the Ministry of Health will now be able to receive support based only on a recommendation from a doctor registered with the Sri Lanka Medical Council (SLMC).

The Board also approved a one-time grant of Rs. 100,000 for university students with special needs to help cover education and daily expenses.

In another decision, the number of scholarships awarded to top performers in the G.C.E. Advanced Level examination in each district will be doubled from 10 to 20, following a proposal by the President.

Discussions were also held on launching a fast-track programme through the President’s Fund to reduce long waiting lists for heart and cataract surgeries in government hospitals, while strengthening hospital services.

For disaster relief, a special grant of Rs. 10,000 for schoolchildren from families affected by Cyclone ‘Ditwah’ is already being distributed, with more than 54,000 students benefiting so far.

The Board also explored increasing education support for children affected by overseas disasters, families of kidney patients, and those in high-risk jobs.

The financial position of the President’s Fund has reached its highest level so far. The Board instructed that district-wise and Divisional Secretariat-level beneficiary data be published on the official website to ensure transparency.

Payments under the Mahapola Scholarship Scheme managed by the President’s Fund were nearly doubled last year, and approval was given to expand benefits further in 2026.

Prime Minister Dr Harini Amarasuriya, Speaker Jagath Wickramaratne, Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa, Secretary to the President Dr Nandika Sanath Kumanayake, Secretary to the President’s Fund and Senior Additional Secretary to the President Roshan Gamage, Professor J. R. P. Jayakody, former Auditor General Sarath Chandrasiri Mayadunne, and senior officials of the President’s Fund attended the meeting.