Two Education Officials arrested for Rs. 50,000 bribe in Dehiattakandiya

Posted by Editor on February 11, 2026 - 8:40 am

Two education officials were arrested in Dehiattakandiya on February 10, 2026, for allegedly taking a Rs. 50,000 bribe to help reinstate a former employee and extend his work attachment.

According to a complaint by a resident of the area, the Zonal Education Director and a Teacher Advisor attached to the Dehiattakandiya Zonal Education Office were taken into custody by officers of the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC).

The suspects are accused of requesting and accepting the bribe to arrange the complainant’s return to service after he had left his job and to help extend an attachment granted by the Ministry of Education to the Zonal Education Office.

The arrests took place inside the Dehiattakandiya Zonal Education Office at around 3:25 PM and 3:45 PM.

Both suspects were scheduled to be produced before the Dehiattakandiya Magistrate’s Court.