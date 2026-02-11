Three arrested over Rs. 41 Million Sri Lanka Land Development Corporation fraud
Three people were arrested on February 10, 2026 over a Rs. 41 million loss to the government linked to the Sri Lanka Land Development Corporation, following a major procurement fraud investigation.
The Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) arrested a retired Chief Engineer, a Mechanical Engineer, and an Assistant Managing Director of a private company in connection with the case.
The arrests relate to alleged irregularities in the procurement of two long-arm excavators, which reportedly caused financial losses to the state.
The suspects were produced before the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court and were later released on bail.
