COPE launches special probe into Sri Lanka’s coal imports

Posted by Editor on February 11, 2026 - 12:22 pm

The Committee on Public Enterprises (COPE) plans to conduct a special investigation into the coal importation process over the past five years in Sri Lanka.

Its Chairman, Member of Parliament Dr. Nishantha Samaraweera, stated that the inquiry will also be carried out based on audit reports.

The committee will examine whether a tender procedure was followed for coal imports during the last five years and whether the process was conducted transparently.

It will also look into which parties handled the coordination of the coal importation.

He added that both current and former officials of the institutions connected to this matter are expected to be summoned before the COPE Committee in Sri Lanka for questioning.