Saman Ekanayake further remanded until February 18, 2026

Posted by Editor on February 11, 2026 - 3:36 pm

Former Secretary to the President Saman Ekanayake was further remanded until February 18, 2026, by the Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court today (February 11) in connection with a case over former President Ranil Wickremesinghe’s London visit.

Ekanayake, also known as Somisara Bandara Ekanayake, was produced before court today after being previously remanded until February 11, 2026 following his arrest on January 28, 2026.

He is the second suspect in the case linked to allegations against former President Wickremesinghe over the misuse of Rs. 16.6 million in public funds during a visit to the United Kingdom in 2023.

The court issued the fresh remand order when the case was taken up today.