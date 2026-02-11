Sri Lanka launches Central Province anti-drug drive, vows strong rule of law

Sri Lanka President Anura Kumara Dissanayake emphasized that no country where the rule of law has collapsed has ever achieved development, and that in a nation where the law breaks down, power is ultimately held by criminals.

He stated that the current government is committed to building a country where the supremacy of the rule of law is firmly established, and that 2026 will be a year that brings life to the principle that “all are equal before the law.”

The President made these remarks this afternoon (February 11) while attending the Central Province programme of the national operation “Ratama Ekata” (The Whole Nation Together), aimed at eradicating the drug menace, held in Nuwara Eliya.

He further stressed that the government’s objective is to build a country where the hardships experienced by the present generation will not be inherited by their children, and where no child becomes a victim of drug abuse.

The “Ratama Ekata” national operation is being implemented with national-level political leadership, an efficient decision-making mechanism, and broad public participation to eradicate the drug threat, which has become a national disaster.

Under the programme, society will be educated through a wide-ranging awareness campaign, networks linked to drug trafficking will be dismantled, rehabilitation opportunities will be strengthened, and support will be provided to those willing to withdraw from drug use.

The drug menace has been identified as a major social problem affecting all citizens of the country, including the plantation community.

Accordingly, the Central Province programme has been planned to free these communities through a comprehensive awareness mechanism and to uplift them socially and economically.

Since the launch of the “Ratama Ekata” national operation, more than 91,000 suspects connected to drug trafficking have been arrested. Investigations have also been initiated into over 100 illegal assets, while 1,818 suspects have been placed under long-term investigations under detention orders. About 1,566 individuals have been referred for rehabilitation.

In recognition of the active contribution made by the Sri Lanka Police during this short period, the President also presented commendations to 62 police officers serving in the Nuwara Eliya District.